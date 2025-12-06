SkinPen, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device, has quickly become the go-to treatment in medical spas

WXYZ — As the temperatures drop and the dry winter air settles in, many people notice their skin becoming dull, dehydrated, and more textured. It's also the time when fine lines appear deeper, breakouts linger longer, and uneven tone becomes more pronounced.

Many people are turning to SkinPen for help. It's the first FDA-cleared microneedling device to be used in medical spas to create controlled micro-injuries. It works by stimulating the body's natural healing process to improve skin concerns like acne scars, wrinkles, fine lines, and texture.

The procedure uses a disposable needle cartridge to create micro-channels that promote collagen and elastin production, and is considered safe for all skin types and tones.

To learn more, visit s2gmedspa.com.