Skip Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, to headline free concert in Detroit's Beacon Park

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Beacon Park’s biggest concert of the year is back, featuring two-time Grammy Award nominee Skip Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley, as the headliner on Saturday, Aug. 27. Beacon Park is located at 1903 Grand River Ave. in Detroit.

The concert is free to attend and will also feature iconic reggae artist Etana, a two-time Grammy-nominated artist and Roots Vibrations, a local favorite, as the opening acts. Beacon Park’s Night Market will be in full swing during the concert, featuring more than a dozen local vendors offering homemade goods from stunning artwork and jewelry to tasty treats.

Lumen Detroit, Beacon Park’s onsite restaurant, will be open with patio seating, a stellar summer menu and craft cocktails. Advanced reservations are strongly recommended. A variety of popular food trucks also will be on hand. To learn more, visit dtebeaconpark.com.