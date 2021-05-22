Sleeves For Support returns to McDonald’s

(WXYZ) — As Michigan residents hit the road this week, they can support local Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) chapters and the families they serve, while enjoying a cold beverage. “Sleeves For Support” is back at McDonald’s.

Customers can purchase an insulated beverage sleeve, specifically designed to hold a 30-ounce McDonald’s beverage cup for $5 at any Michigan McDonald’s restaurant. The campaign starts Tuesday, May 25 and runs while supplies last. RMHC programs across Michigan help families with ill or injured children, ensuring they can stay together and be near the medical care they need at leading hospitals. The Ronald McDonald House programs provide families with home-cooked meals, private bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and laundry facilities. It costs RMHC an average of $100 a night to house a family. RMHC leaders say the need for these services continues and is even greater during a pandemic.

“The pandemic has added an additional challenge for families who are dealing with a sick child,” said Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit Executive Director Jennifer Litomisky. “Despite the changes caused by COVID, we are safely providing assistance to families and appreciate the continued support of McDonald’s customers to help us fulfill our mission.”

“McDonald’s and our customers have been longtime supporters of RMHC and the important support they provide families with sick children and we are excited to continue that support though this year’s Sleeves For Support campaign,” said Joni Thrower, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator . “This $5 purchase will help families stay together in their time of need.”

