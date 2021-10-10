Smithsonian traveling exhibition celebrates transformative leaders in the Black community

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Ford Motor Company Fund and the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History announced the opening of the “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.” The exhibition opens to the public on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Wright Museum.

“Men of Change,” highlights revolutionary men – including Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, W.E.B. Du Bois and Kendrick Lamar – whose journeys have altered the history and culture of the country through politics, sports, science, entertainment, business and religion. Each biography is paired with original artwork by a noted artist that accentuates the subjects’ individual legacies.

In conjunction with the exhibit opening in Detroit, Ford and Ford Fund are launching two grassroots community initiatives – a Men of Courage Leadership Forum featuring a panel on the State of the Black Man and a Men of Courage Barbershop Challenge, which is intended to build communities by advancing the narrative of

Black men through storytelling.

The Wright Museum is located at 315 E. Warren Ave. in Detroit. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children with general admission. Online reservations for your timed admission are required. For more information, visit thewright.org. For more information on Ford Fund programs that support the African American community, visit fordfund.org.