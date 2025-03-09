Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

SMSB is a leading mentor of students in under-served communities across America

Generic classroom
Ferre' Dollar/CNN
Generic classroom<br/>
Generic classroom
basketball
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Sound Mind Sound Body is dedicated to reducing high school dropout rates while increasing college readiness and scholarship obtainment among students through extracurricular activities.

The nonprofit's curriculum combines academics, athletics, and life skills development training for both students and parents to create well rounded families that understand this formula for a successful life. To learn more, visit Sound Mind Sound Body Academy – Academics, Athletics, and Life Skills

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of winter weather in metro Detroit!