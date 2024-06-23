Watch Now
Soil2Service is on a mission to make a difference

Posted at 7:38 AM, Jun 23, 2024

WXYZ — Formed in 2017, from the idea and passion of helping others, Soil2Service focuses on the connection of humans and food.

From agriculture to dining, food is a connecting element in all human interactions. Soil2Service is about building people’s skills and knowledge about the culinary arts, agriculture and hospitality. The organization is now organizing a farmers market at Greenfield Village in Dearborn - complete with cooking demos, entertainment and other fun activities.

To learn more or to make a donation, visit soil2service.org.

