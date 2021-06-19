Watch
Some of the dos and don'ts for summer skin care

Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Ask Dr. Nandi: Dermatologists encourage you to practice sun safety on 'Melanoma Monday'
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jun 19, 2021
(WXYZ) — It’s summer and we all want to look and feel our best!

Esther Allie from LightRx shares some of her favorite at-home skin care dos and don'ts to get you ready for the sunny season and a post pandemic summer. A few are posted below.
To learn more about LightRx visit lightrx.com.

Summer Skin care DOs:

DO apply sunscreen daily
DO lighten up your skin regimen
DO cover up when spending time outside
DO opt for self-tanner instead of sunbathing
DO remember to hydrate

Summer Skin care DON’Ts:

DON’T stop moisturizing
DON’T skip cleansing
DON’T forget to exfoliate
DON’T leave sunburns untreated
DON’T take hot showers

