Some of the dos and don'ts for summer skin care

(WXYZ) — It’s summer and we all want to look and feel our best!

Esther Allie from LightRx shares some of her favorite at-home skin care dos and don'ts to get you ready for the sunny season and a post pandemic summer. A few are posted below.

To learn more about LightRx visit lightrx.com.

Summer Skin care DOs:

DO apply sunscreen daily

DO lighten up your skin regimen

DO cover up when spending time outside

DO opt for self-tanner instead of sunbathing

DO remember to hydrate

Summer Skin care DON’Ts:

DON’T stop moisturizing

DON’T skip cleansing

DON’T forget to exfoliate

DON’T leave sunburns untreated

DON’T take hot showers