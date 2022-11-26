Soup & Scoop Mediterranean Cafe shares recipe for crushed lentil soup

SOUTH LYON, MICH (WXYZ) — Susie Ansara opened Soup & Scoop Mediterranean Cafe to turn her dream into reality.

At the heart of this Mediterranean restaurant are quality food and excellent customer service – both of which Susie is greatly passionate about. Starting from scratch, Susie worked hard to turn Soup & Scoop Mediterranean Cafe into what it is today. She’s put her heart and soul into this restaurant, which you can both taste and feel when you visit.

To learn more, visit soupscoopmediterranean.com.

Crushed Lentil Soup

((Squeeze some lemon to taste, Garnish with parsley and enjoy))

Yields: 4-6 Servings

Prep time: 10 Minutes

Cooking time 1/2 an hour

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup of split Red lentils

1/4 cup of Rice

1/4 cup of Carrots

1 Chopped medium size Onion

2 tsp. Ground Cumin

1/2 tsp. Turmeric

1 tsp. Salt

4 tbs. Olive Oil

6-8 Cups of water as needed

Lemon quarters

1/4 cup chopped parsley for garnish

Cooking instructions:

In a medium Pot add the olive oil and place it on the stove.

Dice up the Onions and Carrots into small pieces.

Turn on the stove under Pot to a medium heat and add the onions and carrots.

Sauté onions and carrots until they softened.

Rinse the lentils and Rice in a colander.

Add Lentils, Rice, Cumin, Turmeric, Salt and water to pot.

With a large spoon mix all ingredients in pot and let it cook until it boils.

Turn heat down to medium low heat and let simmer for 20 minutes.

Occasionally mix soup to prevent from sticking also if needs more water.

When soup thickens turn off stove and remove from heat.

Pour into a bowl and enjoy.