Southwest Detroit gears up for 60th Annual Cinco de Mayo celebration

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The 60th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade, presented by the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit, to be held Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4, in Southwest Detroit.
The Fiesta runs from noon to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at Patton Park, and features:
· Local artisan vendors and handcrafted goods
· Food trucks serving authentic Latino cuisine
· Live music and cultural performances for all ages
· Resource booths and activities that reflect the spirit of community
For the most up-to-date details, visit detroitcincodemayoparade.com and/or follow the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit on Facebook at @mexicanpatrioticcommitteeofdetroit.