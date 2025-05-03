Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Southwest Detroit gears up for 60th Annual Cinco de Mayo celebration

APTOPIX CINCO DE MAYO PARADE
TINA FINEBERG/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Daisy Diaz, 10, of the Brooklyn borough of New York, foreground, dances with fellow members of Ballet Folclorico Quetzalcoatl as they participate in the Cinco De Mayo Parade down New York's Central Park West Saturday May 5, 2007. The dance group is from the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)
APTOPIX CINCO DE MAYO PARADE
Cinco De Mayo
Cinco de Mayo Parade in Southwest Detroit
Cinco de Mayo Explainer
Posted

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The 60th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade, presented by the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit, to be held Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4, in Southwest Detroit.

The Fiesta runs from noon to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at Patton Park, and features:

· Local artisan vendors and handcrafted goods
· Food trucks serving authentic Latino cuisine
· Live music and cultural performances for all ages
· Resource booths and activities that reflect the spirit of community

For the most up-to-date details, visit detroitcincodemayoparade.com and/or follow the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit on Facebook at @mexicanpatrioticcommitteeofdetroit.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MAB names WXYZ-TV Station of the Year