Southwest Detroit gears up for 60th Annual Cinco de Mayo celebration

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The 60th Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade, presented by the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit, to be held Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4, in Southwest Detroit.

The Fiesta runs from noon to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at Patton Park, and features:

· Local artisan vendors and handcrafted goods

· Food trucks serving authentic Latino cuisine

· Live music and cultural performances for all ages

· Resource booths and activities that reflect the spirit of community

For the most up-to-date details, visit detroitcincodemayoparade.com and/or follow the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit on Facebook at @mexicanpatrioticcommitteeofdetroit.