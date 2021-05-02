Southwest Detroit to host virtual Cinco de Mayo Celebration May 2 & 5, 2021

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit, the COVID313 Coalition for Families and Students and Detroit Public Television (DPTV) will host the 2nd Virtual Southwest Detroit Cinco de Mayo Celebration at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 2 and at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5. The virtual celebration will be streamed on DPTV’s One Detroit Facebook Page at facebook.com/onedetroit.

More than 30 local nonprofit organizations, civic/community groups, and businesses are coming together to host this year’s event. Highlights will include traditional Mexican folkloric dancers and entertainers, videos of previous Cinco de Mayo parades, Mexican tourism videos, a message from the Consul General from the Mexican Consulate in Detroit, and messages from Southwest Detroit businesses and individuals.