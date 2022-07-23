ANN ARBOR, MICH (WXYZ) — Every July, Downtown Ann Arbor transforms into an outdoor art gallery where artists, art collectors and art admirers alike can immerse themselves in the arts in the downtown streets for the Midwest’s favorite traditions.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is comprised of three independently juried, nonprofit art fairs that run consecutively, the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original, the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair and the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.

Spanning nearly 30 blocks and expected to draw nearly half a million attendees, this year’s fair will consist of nearly 1,000 individual artists of different mediums from across the country. In addition, there will be three stages with local performing musicians, international exhibits for guests to appreciate and interactive activities to include everyone in the fun. Ann Arbor’s small businesses will be participating in the event this year as well, with retailers promoting sidewalk sales and restaurants extending patio service into the streets.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair runs through Sat., July 23. Last day hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For a look at and a downloadable version of the fair’s map, visit theannarborartfair.com/#map.