Spartan Strong Workout Tour hosts free fitness class at Life Time

ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) - Spartan, the world’s largest obstacle race and endurance brand, hosts a free Spartan Strong training session at Life Time in Rochester Hills to prepare participants for its upcoming Michigan Super and Sprint Weekend in Brooklyn, MI September 22-23.

The two-hour workout will work all the muscles needed to complete one of Spartan’s challenging races, which feature signature obstacles including the barbed wire crawl, fire jump, Monkey Bars, multiple climbing walls and more.

The Michigan Super and Sprint Weekend will challenge thousands of competitors to complete an 8 to 10-mile, 25 to 30 obstacle “Spartan Super” and a 3 to 5-mile, 20 to 23 obstacle “Spartan Sprint.” The weekend will also feature a Spartan kids race for children four to 13 years old. Spartan events focus on sport and athleticism, pushing the bodies and minds of competitors to the limit across miles of unforgiving terrain while they conquer signature obstacles.

Spartan “SGX” Coaches, Spartan racers and the general public are invited to participate on Sunday, July 15, 2018, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. at Life Time Fitness. It's 200 West Avon Road in Rochester Hills.

For more information, and to register for the workout tour and Michigan Super and Sprint Weekend, visit: https://www.spartan.com/en/race/detail/3624/overview