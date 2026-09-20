Spaulding for Children in need of individuals willing to provide short-term care for foster children

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Spaulding for Children provides services to hundreds of children each year that have been abuse and neglected.

The Southfield-based private, non-profit COA accredited child welfare agency relies on the financial support of numerous individuals, foundations and corporations to provide programs and services that support these children and families.

Spaulding for Children is currently working to recruit more people willing to provide short-term care for foster children, giving foster families a chance to recharge while ensuring kids continue to receive the care and stability they need.

To learn more, visit https://spaulding.org/