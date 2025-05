DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Lace-up your sneakers and assemble your team, Champions Walk Detroit invites you to raise funds and awareness for the athletes of Special Olympics Michigan.

This family-friendly walk takes place on at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 18th, at Tin Roof Detroit (47 East Adams Avenue). The high energy event offers an afternoon celebrating comradery, inclusion, and community. To learn more or to sign up, visit Champions Walk Detroit 2025 - Campaign.