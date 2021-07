(WXYZ) — Sponge singer/songwriter Vinnine Dombroski has a new sound with a new project, called Diamondbuck. He’s performing live this Sunday.

Dombroski joined 7 Action News to feature his song “Ghost Cowboy of Detroit,” from his new album, “House of Weird Smells.”

Diamondbucks has an album release party, Sunday at 3 p.m., at Cadieux Cafe at 4300 Cadieux on Detroit’s east side. He will be joined by special guests Masha Marjieh and actor and author Jimmy Doom.

Click here for tickets.