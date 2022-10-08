Watch Now
Spooktacular, family-friendly fun awaits you at Canterbury Village’s Halloween Stroll

Canterbury Village
Posted at 5:51 AM, Oct 08, 2022
LAKE ORION, MICH (WXYZ) — Halloween Stroll is Canterbury Village’s annual outdoor, family-friendly experience, where the quaint village property is transformed into a Halloween wonderland.

Guests of all ages can enjoy fun and festive encounters and exhibits along the walking paths adorned with hand-carved jack-o-lanterns and glowing lamp posts. Halloween truly comes to life with pumpkin trees, the spooky carousel house, scarecrow row, singing and dancing skeletons, tunnel of fun and much more. A variety of seasonal refreshments, including cider, donuts, hot chocolate and more, will be available for purchase.

More information is available at CanterburyHalloweenStroll.com.

