Spring edition of Motor City Comic Con returns to Novi May 17-19

NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) — Motor City Comic Con, one of the largest conventions in the Midwest, takes place yearly in both the Spring and the Fall in Novi.

This Spring’s convention is taking place May 17-19, 2024, at the Suburban Collection Showplace and features some of the largest actors from television, movies, and streaming platforms, along with the most creative artists, writers, and comic book creators in the industry.

Throughout the three-day weekend, celebrity and comic guests participate in autographs and photo opportunities with attendees, for additional fees. Some celebrity will have pre-sales for autographs and photo ops, along with tickets to the overall convention available on the website and some guests will have those opportunities available on site at the convention. Attendees can also participate in various panel discussions, attractions, events, and explore various exhibitors.

Artists, writers, and illustrators will also be featured throughout Artist Alley. In addition, there will be crafters that will have extraordinary gifts, crafts, and replicas available, and some of the largest comic book and multimedia dealers from across the country that offer a variety of merchandise including comics, toys, art, unique jewelry, clothing, memorabilia and much more. Fans can also expect all the traditional favorites such as Cosplay Contests and kid-friendly activities, along with many more events and activities.

To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit www.MotorCityComicCon.com