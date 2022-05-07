Spring Flowers and Michigan Made Sundays returns to Oakland County Farmers Market

WATERFORD, MICH (WXYZ_) — Gardeners who have been patiently waiting to put their warm-weather plants in the ground will want to “get growing” by checking out the array of flowers and vegetables available during Spring Flowers and Michigan Made Sundays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 8, 15, 22 and 29 at the Oakland County Farmers Market.

The market will be bursting at the seams with colorful displays of annuals, perennials, plants, hanging baskets, succulents and vegetable starters. Shoppers will find garden art, garden-related items and Michigan made foods and crafts for sale, too.

All plants are grown locally as the Oakland County Farmers Market is a producer-direct market. Year round, the market hosts more than 100 farmers and artisans, representing 17 Michigan counties.

Admission to Spring Flowers and Michigan Made Sundays is free. Courtesy wagons will be available for guests to use as they shop.

The Oakland County Farmers Market is located at 2350 Pontiac Lake Road in Waterford. Regular market hours are 7 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

For details, call (248) 858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com.

For information on other events, visit OaklandCountyParks.com. Join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.