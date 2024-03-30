Spring into fun with Bunnyville at the Detroit Zoo

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo is thrilled to announce the return of Bunnyville, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29 and 30.

This annual event promises a day of family-friendly fun as guests spring into the season with a variety of exciting activities. Guests will enjoy a golden egg hunt with thrilling prizes, immersive experiences at educational Connection Stations, animal engagements and complimentary bunny ears. The event will also feature live entertainment and exclusive spring-themed photo opportunities to create lasting memories. Additionally, whisker painting will be available to get everyone in the springtime spirit.

This year, Bunnyville is bringing even more excitement with brand-new features to engage guests of all ages. They include plushes made from recycled water bottles as golden egg hunt prizes and the debut of the Zoo Tales Story Trail, an innovative collaboration with PBS that brings stories of the wild to life throughout the Zoo.

Bunnyville is included with Zoo admission and is free for members. Guests are encouraged to bring canned goods to donate to Gleaners Community Food Bank. For more information about Bunnyville and other upcoming events, visit detroitzoo.org.