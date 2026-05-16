“Spring Into Wilson, Featuring If the River Could Sing,” set for May 16

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is celebrating the warm weather kickoff of Ralph. C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park with “Spring Into Wilson,

Featuring If the River Could Sing.”

The free event is taking place on Saturday, May 16, and includes poetry, music, food trucks, hands-on educational activities and a preview of what programming guests will see at the park this season.

The family-friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ralph Wilson Park, which is located at 1801 W. Jefferson in Detroit along the West Riverfront.