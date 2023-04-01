Watch Now
Spring is in the air at the 2023 Novi Home & Garden Show

At Little Acre Flowers, during the pandemic people have been looking to connect by ordering flowers for others and, sometimes, even for themselves.
Posted at 4:56 AM, Apr 01, 2023
NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) — The Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan is pleased to announce the return of The Novi Home & Garden Show to the Suburban Collection Showplace to launch the spring home improvement season.

Running March 31-April 2, the show offers the opportunity to experience the latest and greatest home improvement and landscaping ideas, products and services—all under one roof. Many of the displays will feature new designs and fresh perspectives for 2023. Exhibitors include landscapers, porch and patio professionals, builders, kitchen and bathroom remodelers, waterproofing experts, countertop installers, basement refinishers and many more. Multiple landscapers will showcase dazzling displays and innovative designs for visitors to walk through, including naturalized settings, customized water features, fire pits and much more. For times and tickets prices, visit https://www.novihomeshow.com

