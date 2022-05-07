(WXYZ) — Spring is the perfect time to hit the refresh button and start anew.

This is the time of year where we begin decluttering and sprucing things up. The garage gets cleaned out, our windows get washed, and the lawn gets a facelift. Our health and well-being should be no different. Below are some suggestions from Medical Weight Loss Clinic to help give yourself a fresh spring cleaning:

Remove temptation

Now is a great time to start going through your refrigerators, freezers and pantries and removing those junk foods that are tempting to you. Out of sight, out of mind.

Healthy alternatives

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring. These days, there are so many healthy alternatives to some of our favorite foods. Instead of thinking about what you can’t have, think about how you can have it in a healthier way. One recommendation for spring and summer is to replace your ice cream with low fat frozen yogurt.

In season foods

This is a great time of year because farmers markets are opening back up and we have even more access to our favorite fruits and vegetables. Even better, when foods are in season, the flavor is better and the cost is cheaper!

Get outside

How often do we hear people complaining of not being able to get outside during the winter? Now’s the time to get out and enjoy Michigan during its most wonderful seasons. You can take walks, go swimming, play tennis, the options are endless.

For more information on Medical Weight Loss Clinic, call 1-800-GET-SLIM or visit www.mwlc.com/locations.