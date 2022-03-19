(WXYZ) — Gurus at Gazelle Sports offer spring travel hot spots for runners.

For many running enthusiasts, the only way to travel is with a pair of running shoes in tow, and runcations allow travelers (who love running) the chance to unplug, meet new people, see new places and explore new landscapes.

Some of their favorite runcation spots, both local and outside of Michigan, including locations like the Pinckney Recreation Area’s Potawatomi Trail [michigan.org] and Pilot Mountain State Park [google.com] in Pinnacle, N.C.

Important things to remember when packing for runcations include:

Checking the forecast, always packing a hat or visor in the case of a rainy race day

Considering packing two pairs of running shoes and wearing one or putting one pair in your carry-on if you are flying

Always packing a lightweight packable windbreaker, sunglasses, and laying out your "flat race self" the night before (race bib included) to make sure you have everything you need.



Gazelle Sports has two location in metro Detroit:

39737 Traditions Dr

Northville, MI 48168

(248) 534-1372

99 W. Maple Rd

Birmingham, MI 48009

(248) 282-4874

To learn more, visit www.GazelleSports.com [gazellesports.com].