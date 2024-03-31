Watch Now
Posted at 6:06 AM, Mar 31, 2024
ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Squeaky’s Home Cleaning offers customized house cleaning packages that fit your priorities and busy schedule.

Squeaky’s is 100% locally owned and operated, properly insured and bonded and a proud partner of Cleaning For A Reason (Cleaning For a Reason). They work together to provide free home cleaning to patients battling cancer.

To learn more about Squeaky’s Home Cleaning and the services it offers or to book a date, call or text (248) 329-3909 or visit squeakyscleaning.com.

