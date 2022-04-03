St. Mary's Prep at Orchard Lake co-hosting special concert to benefit Ukrainian refugees in Poland

ORCHARD LAKE, MICH (WXYZ) — The Students Aiding Ukrainians at St. Mary's, recently organized by a group of students at St. Mary's Prep at Orchard Lake, is co-hosting a special concert to benefit

Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The student group at St. Mary's, which more than 100 students at the school joined, wanted to raise funds to help the more than two million Ukrainian refugees in Poland who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Polish Institute of Culture & Research at the Orchard Lake Schools set up a special fund, the Polish Mission – Ukrainian Relief Fund, from which donations are sent to Polish charities providing aid to the refugees from Ukraine.

The benefit concert is scheduled for Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Archdiocesan Shrine of St. John Paul II, which is on the campus of the Orchard Lake Schools. At the concert, students from the St. Mary's group will be providing information of the situation faced by these Ukrainian refugees, while the Lira Singers Quartet of the Lira Ensemble of Chicago, Artist-in Residence at Loyola University, will perform a musical program narrated by Lucyna Migala, Founder and Artistic Director.

Preceding the benefit concert will be a Mass celebrated at 1:00 p.m. in the Shrine. Immediately following the concert, all are invited to join in a traditional Polish dinner in the campus Dining Hall. Carry-out will also be available. The Orchard Lake Schools campus is located at 3535 Commerce Rd. in Orchard Lake. For more information, contact the Polish Institute of Culture & Research at abieciuk@orchardlakeschools.com.