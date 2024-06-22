Watch Now
St. Nicholas Opa! Fest 2024 set for June 21, 22 & 23

Opa! Fest.jfif
Stephen Karniotis
St. Nicholas Opa!Fest Greek Festival returns on its 30th year of celebrations for a 3-day weekend of authentic Greek foods, dances and traditions.<br/>
Posted at 9:47 AM, Jun 22, 2024

TROY, MICH (WXYZ) — The St. Nicholas Opa! Fest is full of fun activities for both adults and children. It'll take place on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23.

From Greek Dancing to Cooking Demonstrations, everyone attending Opa! Fest will experience Greek Culture in a variety of ways. The fun will also include church tours, cultural exhibits and a market place. General admission is $3.

The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is located at 760 W. Wattles Road in Troy, MI. For more information call (248) 362–9575 or visit Welcome to St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

