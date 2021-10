Still in need a Halloween costume? Try your local Salvation Army Thrift Store.

(WXYZ) — The Salvation Army Thrift Stores are the perfect place to find your Halloween costume, and you can find them as great money-saving prices.

In addition to offering the community everyday savings on daily necessities, simple pleasures and unique treasures, the stores fund The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center’s independently funded, 180-day residential rehabilitation program for individuals. To find a Salvation Army Thrift Store near you, visit https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/plugins/gdosCenterSearch?start=1