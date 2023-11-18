Strengthen the bond between dogs and their owners
Prev
Next
Martin Meissner/AP
FILE - Dachshund dogs wait in a box before competition at a dog show in Dortmund, Germany, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017. Research released on Thursday, April 28, 2022, confirms what dog lovers know _ every pup is truly an individual. A new study has found that many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of specific breeds aren’t supported by science. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Posted at 6:12 AM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 06:12:03-05
(WXYZ) — Wag n Tails is on a mission is to strengthen the bond between dogs and their owners using education, community, and fun.
To learn more about training (both in-person and virtual), grooming, and apprentice programs, visit Wag N Tails Studio | Dog Obedience School | Dog Care Center - Shelby | Macomb | Rochester Hills.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Morning Newsletter and receive up to date information.