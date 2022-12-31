Studious Monday, a Dearborn-based apparel brand, announces the debut of its first full collection

DEARBORN, MICH (WXYZ) — Studious Monday, a Dearborn-based apparel brand, announced the debut of its first full collection. Launched in 2020, Studious Monday prides itself on a consistent and sustainable cycle of producing contemporary, ready-to-wear modest clothing for women with a focus on functionality.

Studious Monday was founded by Nawal Alsaeed, a daughter of immigrants, wife, mother and proud Muslim woman. Alsaeed’s company first got its start by creating and selling organic and hijab-friendly face masks and personal protective equipment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Studious Monday seeks to shift the conversation in fashion; taking it from flashy to understated and from profits to ethics. Reimagining what is fashionable has inspired Alsaeed to redefine modest wear, one design at a time.

‘Modest Mod’ is the theme for Studious Monday's first Autumn/Winter (A/W) collection. ‘Modest Mod’ pays homage to the British mod scene of the 1960s and 1970s by incorporating corduroy, recycled polyester and wool to design edgy, bold silhouettes indicative of the transformative era. ‘Modest Mod’ resembles a rejection of the drab and narrow culture that dictates beauty and wellbeing to the contemporary modest woman.

Collection standouts include ensembles and sets with touchable texture, Bombzer (bomber + blazer) jackets, skirts and pants in harvest hues such as autumnal orange and rifle green and a woven wool midi-dress that could serve as a stunning staple in any fall wardrobe.

The handcrafted items in Studious Monday’s A/W collection range from $99 to $289 with sizes ranging from small to extra-large. The full A/W collection is available for purchase at StudiousMonday.com with free shipping worldwide.

To uphold a promise of transparency, Studious Monday publicly shares the journey of its garments. To view the various materials and expertise sourced to create the Studious Monday collection, visit StudiousMonday.com/pages/our-journey.