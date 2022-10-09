Suburban Collection Showplace welcomes annual Novi Home Show

NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) — Sunday, October 9, is the last day to check out the 2022 Novi Home Show. It's being held at Suburban Collection Showplace.

With hundreds of exhibitors, The Novi Home Show is the one-stop destination in Southeast Michigan to freshen up your home. You can also discover new home improvement products and services for every type of project imaginable. The show also provides opportunities to speak with experienced, established area businesses available for consulting or hire. Guests can also tour the 6, spectacular modular homes in the Michigan Manufactured Home Association Showcase.

To learn more, visit novihomeshow.com.