Summer menu additions at the renovated Detroit Club

(WXYZ) — It's one of the city's oldest clubs, dating back to 1882. Now, the Detroit Club is offering 21st century experiences after renovations. One of them is a restaurant with new additions to the menu.

Chef Bobby Rosenberger from Bohemia restaurant inside the Detroit Club joined 7 Action News to make a new menu specialty. He also talked about how the restaurant was converted from a ballroom.

The Detroit Club is at 712 Cass Ave. For more information or to make a reservation, visit thedetroitclub.com or call (313) 338-3222.