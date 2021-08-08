Sunday, Aug. 8, is the last day to check out the first-ever Motor City Car Crawl

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Produced by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) and the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP), the first-ever Motor City Car Crawl debuts in Downtown Detroit on Thursday, Aug. 5 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8.

Visitors will be in awe as they get up close and personal with some of the most innovative new vehicles from metro Detroit area automotive dealers and manufacturers, but the event doesn’t stop there. It also includes automotive-themed educational exhibits, musical performances, dozens of the region’s top food trucks and family-friendly activities while harnessing the beauty of Downtown Detroit’s public spaces.

Sunday, Aug. 8 is Family Fun Day at Beacon Park and kids and their families can enjoy Run and Play Field Day from noon-5 p.m., which includes fun fitness activities for kids; a chance to make and take model cars, enjoy an inflatable obstacle course, jump rope and hula hoops, to test their putt-putt golf skills and more. There will also be healthy living giveaways, courtesy of the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit. Kids will also enjoy stopping by Spirit Plaza for a fun interactive activation with the Detroit Pistons, including free giveaways.

To learn more about Motor City Car Crawl, visit https://naias.com/motor-city-car-crawl

