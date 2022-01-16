DETROIT (WXYZ) — Sunday, January 16, is your last day to check out Winter at Valade’s Fire and Ice weekend for tons of medieval fun remixed with some techno on top.

Highlights will include oversized fires, turkey legs and more. You can also take your picture on a 6 foot tall Iron throne made of ice. Fire and Ice weekend also features some of your favorites from a renaissance fair – roaming characters, a LARP meet up, blacksmith demos and medieval music, mixed with some winter fun like an ice carving competition and a giant bonfire encased in a 7-foot ice tower.

Sunday's schedule is posted below. If you go remember to bundle to keep warm up and to mask up to stay safe during the ongoing pandemic.

Fairy Godmother of Music| 1-2PM (Pop/Kids)

Elsa from Frozen Meet & Greet| 1-3PM

LARP (Live Action Role Play) Meet Up feat. roaming performers| 1-4PM

Carve the Ice Chunk, Inflatable Axe Throwing, Blacksmith Demos by Spy Ops| 1-5PM

Live Music by Jennifer Westwood & Dylan Dunbar | 2:30-3:15PM (Soulful Americana)

Live Music by Theandric | 3:45-4:30PM (Folk Metal)

Live Music by Wakefire | 5-6PM (Celtic Rock)

Smoked turkry legs from Smokey G's Smokehouse, hot drinks from Bob's Barge, over-sizedfires and marshmellow roasters, iron throne made of ice and other sculptures!

Parking for Valade Park is located at the corner of Guoin and Chene streets across from the park.

