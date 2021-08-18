Superfood smoothies for seniors from Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan

(WXYZ) — Stressing the importance of superfoods as we grow older. Saturday is World Senior Citizen Day.

Shanthi Appelo, a registered dietitian from Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan, joined 7 Action News to make a superfood smoothie. She also talked about the importance of diets rich in calcium, protein, fiber and antioxidants.

For more, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

Super Smoothie for Seniors

Serves 1

Ingredients

1 cup milk

1 cup frozen mixed berries

1 Tbsp flax seeds

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

Handful of kale

Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth.