Superfood smoothies for seniors from Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan

(WXYZ) — Stressing the importance of superfoods as we grow older. Saturday is World Senior Citizen Day.
Shanthi Appelo, a registered dietitian from Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan, joined 7 Action News to make a superfood smoothie. She also talked about the importance of diets rich in calcium, protein, fiber and antioxidants.
For more, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.
Super Smoothie for Seniors
Serves 1
Ingredients
1 cup milk
1 cup frozen mixed berries
1 Tbsp flax seeds
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
Handful of kale
Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth.