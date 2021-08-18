Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Superfood smoothies for seniors from Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:11 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 11:11:27-04

(WXYZ) — Stressing the importance of superfoods as we grow older. Saturday is World Senior Citizen Day.

Shanthi Appelo, a registered dietitian from Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan, joined 7 Action News to make a superfood smoothie. She also talked about the importance of diets rich in calcium, protein, fiber and antioxidants.

For more, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

Super Smoothie for Seniors
Serves 1

Ingredients
1 cup milk
1 cup frozen mixed berries
1 Tbsp flax seeds
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
Handful of kale
Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!