Sustainable ideas at home for World Environment Day

(WXYZ) — World Environment Day is Saturday. Lifestyle expert Kristen Baffo joined 7 Action News with some sustainable ideas to go green around the house.
Baffo is also the co-owner of the P.S. I Love You pop-up boutique. For more, visit psiloveyouboutique or follow @p.s.iloveyouboutique on Instagram.
Links to brands featured in the interview:
Clean Cult soaps and detergent
Fotile three-in-one dishwasher, sink and produce cleaner
Nest Bedding
Oleamea Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Santa Margherita wines