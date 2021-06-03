Watch
Sustainable ideas at home for World Environment Day

Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 10:18:53-04

(WXYZ) — World Environment Day is Saturday. Lifestyle expert Kristen Baffo joined 7 Action News with some sustainable ideas to go green around the house.

Baffo is also the co-owner of the P.S. I Love You pop-up boutique. For more, visit psiloveyouboutique or follow @p.s.iloveyouboutique on Instagram.

Links to brands featured in the interview:
Clean Cult soaps and detergent
Fotile three-in-one dishwasher, sink and produce cleaner
Nest Bedding
Oleamea Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Santa Margherita wines

