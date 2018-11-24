Sweet Magnolia's blends Holiday leftovers for unique breakfast treat

Light Rain
SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Sweet Magnolia's Thanksgiving Leftover Omelet
3 Whipped eggs
3-4 oz Roasted turkey
2 oz corn
2 oz sweet potatoes
2 oz collard greens
Warm corn, collard greens and turkey in a skillet.
Warm sweet potatoes separately.
Whip 3 eggs with a whisk and add to warmed corn, greens and turkey.
Shake skillet to spread ingredients throughout the eggs.
Salt & pepper to taste (optional)
Flip egg mixture to cook both sides.
Place omelet on a plate and fold one half over the other.
Top with warm sweet potatoes and serve.
Serves 1-2
To learn more about Sweet Magnolia's, visit http://sweet-magnolias.com/
