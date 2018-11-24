Sweet Magnolia's blends Holiday leftovers for unique breakfast treat

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - Sweet Magnolia's Thanksgiving Leftover Omelet

3 Whipped eggs

3-4 oz Roasted turkey

2 oz corn

2 oz sweet potatoes

2 oz collard greens

Warm corn, collard greens and turkey in a skillet.

Warm sweet potatoes separately.

Whip 3 eggs with a whisk and add to warmed corn, greens and turkey.

Shake skillet to spread ingredients throughout the eggs.

Salt & pepper to taste (optional)

Flip egg mixture to cook both sides.

Place omelet on a plate and fold one half over the other.

Top with warm sweet potatoes and serve.

Serves 1-2

To learn more about Sweet Magnolia's, visit http://sweet-magnolias.com/