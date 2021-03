(WXYZ) — The work of photographer Laurie Tennent has been seen in galleries around the world and now you can see it in City Bloom, an outdoor gallery in Birmingham.

Tennent joined 7 Action News to talk about her work and the exhibit.

Bloom City Birmingham can be seen along the Rouge River trail, at Booth Park, Quarton Lake and Linden Park, through October.

For more on the photography of Laurie Tennent, visit laurietennentbotanicals.com.