Tea-infused wings for National Iced Tea Day

Posted at 10:05 AM, Jun 10, 2021
(WXYZ) — It's a sweet -- or maybe even an unsweet -- celebration.

Thursday is National Iced Tea Day, but it's not just for drinking. Nita Thompson from Milo's Tea Company joined 7 Action News with a unique take on chicken wings.

For more, visit drinkmilos.com.

Recipe
2 1/2 C Milo’s Famous Sweet tea
2 1/2 tsp. garlic salt, divided
2 1/2 lbs. chicken wings
1 1/2 to 2 tsp. cayenne pepper
2 tsp. garlic powder
2 tsp. chili powder
2 tsp. paprika
2 tsp. lemon pepper
1 T. brown sugar
2 T. baking powder

Instructions
-In a medium bowl, whisk together Milo's Famous Sweet Tea and 2 teaspoons garlic salt; set aside. Place chicken wings in a large shallow dish. Pour Milo’s marinade mixture over chicken; cover and refrigerate for 4 - 8 hours.
-Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat with cooking spray.
-In a bowl, combine cayenne, garlic powder, chili powder, garlic, paprika, remaining garlic salt, lemon pepper, brown sugar and baking powder. Sprinkle spice mixture over chicken and toss until evenly coated.
-Arrange wings on the greased baking sheet. Bake 25 to 40 minutes, turning halfway through, until skin is brown and tips are crispy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

