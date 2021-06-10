Tea-infused wings for National Iced Tea Day

(WXYZ) — It's a sweet -- or maybe even an unsweet -- celebration.

Thursday is National Iced Tea Day, but it's not just for drinking. Nita Thompson from Milo's Tea Company joined 7 Action News with a unique take on chicken wings.

Recipe

2 1/2 C Milo’s Famous Sweet tea

2 1/2 tsp. garlic salt, divided

2 1/2 lbs. chicken wings

1 1/2 to 2 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. chili powder

2 tsp. paprika

2 tsp. lemon pepper

1 T. brown sugar

2 T. baking powder

Instructions

-In a medium bowl, whisk together Milo's Famous Sweet Tea and 2 teaspoons garlic salt; set aside. Place chicken wings in a large shallow dish. Pour Milo’s marinade mixture over chicken; cover and refrigerate for 4 - 8 hours.

-Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and lightly coat with cooking spray.

-In a bowl, combine cayenne, garlic powder, chili powder, garlic, paprika, remaining garlic salt, lemon pepper, brown sugar and baking powder. Sprinkle spice mixture over chicken and toss until evenly coated.

-Arrange wings on the greased baking sheet. Bake 25 to 40 minutes, turning halfway through, until skin is brown and tips are crispy.