The 12th Annual Bocce with the Brothers fundraiser to be held March 22

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH (WXYZ) — The 12th Annual Bocce with the Brothers is returning for a night of giving back to the Capuchin friars and their programs, including the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, on Friday, March 22.

The fundraiser will be held at Villa Penna in Sterling Heights, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $75 per person and must be purchased in advance. The night includes an amazing buffet dinner, beer, and wine. On the Rise Bakery Café, a program of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, will provide desserts. Guests will enjoy unlimited bocce, entertainment from performers like the Gary Greenfelder Orchestra, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen Choir, and DJ Frank Krause from Uptown Sound, and a cigar tent will be onsite.

All proceeds from the event will directly support the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, the Solanus Casey Center and the Capuchin Retreat, each serving the spiritual and material needs of metro Detroiters. For tickets, visit boccewiththebrothers.org.