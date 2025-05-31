The 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix to be held May 30-June 1 in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will turbocharge Downtown Detroit this weekend with a dynamic festival full of world-class racing, cool cars, live music and family-friendly fun.

Hosted May 30-June 1 on the Streets of Downtown Detroit, the Grand Prix will once again feature free fan activation, concerts and expanded viewing areas for fans of all ages. Now in its third summer back in the heart of the Motor City, the Grand Prix continues to offer new experiences to fans with more rooftop viewing options and expanded immersive fan zones in 2025.

While the on-track action will be fast and furious all weekend long – including Saturday’s Chevrolet Sports Car Classic featuring the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, followed by Sunday’s INDY NXT by Firestone race and the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon – there will be plenty for fans to do and see away from track at this weekend’s Grand Prix. The Cadillac Square Entertainment Stage presented by Priority will come alive Saturday night with two powerhouse EDM concerts. EVAN GIIA will take the stage at 6:15 pm Saturday night before electronic music powerhouse GRYFFIN rocks the crowd in the Motor City.

Three major Grand Prix fan activation areas – Woodward Avenue, Spirit Plaza and Hart Plaza – will be open to the public for free all weekend long. At its new home on Woodward Ave., the Meijer Fan Zone on Woodward will feature interactive games, free ice cream and guest appearances and autograph sessions with Detroit sports legends throughout the weekend. The Michigan Science Center display will add hands-on STEM fun to the Fan Zone experience, while the Small Business Straightaway on Woodward highlights local entrepreneurs from across the city of Detroit.

Hart Plaza will rev up the weekend with racing simulators, giveaways from top brands like Verizon and Javahouse, and kids can take their spot behind the wheel of the Detroit Grand Prix Indy Car. Fans can shop for official merchandise, enjoy panoramic views from the Pratt Miller Patio and catch the thrilling Mountain Bike Stunt Show led by Andrei Burton, an eight-time Guinness World Record holder, performing daily near the fountain in Hart Plaza.

For more information, visit https://www.detroitgp.com/