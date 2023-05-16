DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The 4th annual Gesher Human Services’ Frame of Mind Benefit and Arts Showcase will be held on Sunday, May 21 from 2-5 p.m. at The Eastern (3434 Russell Street #501, Detroit, MI 48207).

The immersive music, singing, theater and art event will feature the talents of 70 participants in Gesher Human Services’ Creative Expressions program, an artistic enrichment program run by the nonprofit for individuals who have intellectual or developmental disabilities or who are living with serious mental health disorders. Musicians from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, including a flautist, cellist, violinist, violist and percussionist, will perform with participants. Detroit Opera provided vocal coaching and mentorship, along with equipment for the event, and a Detroit Opera pianist will be accompanying a vocal performance. Solo singing performances and outdoor music featuring a drum circle performance with percussionist Sundance DiDomenico will also be part of the program.

Participants in Creative Expressions have been working with artists from the College for Creative Studies in Detroit. Art on display will include acrylic paintings, drawings, chalk pastel works, ceramics, murals with a collage, photography, sculptures. In addition, because the event is happening on Flower Day at Eastern Market, there will be floral-inspired art on display. For sponsorship opportunities and tickets go to geshermi.org/frameofmind [geshermi.org]; complimentary valet parking is available.

To learn more about the Creative Expressions Program go to shopcreativeexpressions.com. For more information on Gesher Human Services go to www.geshermi.org.