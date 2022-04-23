The 5th annual Fur Ball set for April 23rd

NOVI, MICH (WXYZ) — The 5th annual Fur Ball, presented by the BLS Group / UBS Financial Services, is a gala fundraiser for animals in need, benefiting the Michigan Animal Adoption Network, the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit and Cat Tail Acres. Event proceeds benefit these charities. Animals cannot speak for themselves, so these nonprofits advocate for them.

The 5th annual Fur Ball will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 6pm to 11pm, at the Suburban Collection Showplace Hyatt Place, located at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi.

Event highlights include: a cash bar, cocktail reception, plated dinner, dancing, a live DJ, a silent auction and live auctions. Parking is free. The cost of admission is $150 per person or $1,500 for a table sponsorship.

The 5th annual Fur Ball Animal Welfare Warrior recipient is Marie Skladd. Skladd is the President of the Michigan Animal Adoption Network / Animal Care Network. Skladd has volunteered in animal welfare for over 30 years. The Animal Welfare Warrior is awarded to an individual who consistently and powerfully advances the rights of rescue animals through extraordinary means: actions, words, time, and talent.

For more information on attending, sponsoring or donating to the Fur Ball, visit miawf.org.