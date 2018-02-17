The 60th annual Detroit Boat Show cruises into the Cobo Center from February 17-25

6:29 AM, Feb 17, 2018
34 mins ago

60th Annual Detroit Boat Show

Detroit Boat Show 2018

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Boat Show cruises into Cobo Center February 17-25 for the premier showcase of everything boating.

But this show isn’t just all about the boats - join more than 60,000 boaters expected to attend for a full day of fun with promotions, giveaways and more! 

