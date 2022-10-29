FERNDALE, MICH (WXYZ) — The Aesthetic Method is an inclusive medical spa located in Ferndale, Michigan.

It was started by emergency medicine trained Physician Assistant, Stephanie Stewart in 2018 and is now a thriving aesthetic business that has multiple medically trained, experienced injectors and medically trained, laser certified estheticians. The company's mission is to rid the stigma that these procedures are vain and superficial by balancing the whole face and customizing everyone's treatment for the enhancement of their natural beauty.

Research and Markets, a firm of analysts, reckons that the global sales of non-invasive aesthetic treatments, currently around $60B, could more than triple by 2030. A large part of that growth will come from injectables. These include Botox and other substances that freeze facial muscles, as well as dermal fillers which plump softer tissue.

To learn more or book an appointment, visit theaestheticmethod.com/book-online.