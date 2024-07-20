The annual Ann Arbor Art Fair is a Midwest tradition

ANN ARBOR, MICH (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Art Fair is a Midwest tradition that draws close to half a million attendees over three days in July.

As the largest juried art fair in the nation, the Ann Arbor Art Fair features nearly 1,000 artists and a footprint spanning 30 city blocks in downtown Ann Arbor. The Ann Arbor Art Fair is composed of three independently juried, nonprofit art fairs that run concurrently: the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original, the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair and Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.

