The annual Light Up Livernois Festival highlights the energy, style, and culture that defines Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Get ready to experience the energy, style, and culture that defines Detroit!

The annual Light Up Livernois Festival is set to return to the city's Historic Avenue of Fashion on Saturday, July 5, with a spectacular lineup of live music, cutting-edge fashion showcases, delicious local food, and vibrant community spirit.

From local boutiques to streetwear designers, food truck chefs to soul and R&B musicians, the yearly celebration highlights the richness of Detroit’s Black-owned businesses and creative entrepreneurs. The festival runs from noon until 8 p.m. on Livernois Ave., between 6 Mile and 8 Mile. This free event is open to all. To learn more, visit https://www.lightuplivernois.com/