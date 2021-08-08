Watch
The Belle Isle Art Fair returns August 7-8

Posted at 3:53 AM, Aug 08, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Belle Isle Art Fair returns August 7-8 with many favorites and some new surprises.

Featuring more than 100 juried artists from across the country and free interactive art projects for the whole family, this outdoor event promises a full day of experiences and weekend full of fun at the landmark Detroit island park. The show features a broad spectrum of mediums and prices. Painting, printmaking, woodworking, metalwork, ceramics, jewelry, textiles and more. Priced from under $20 to over $10,000. The adjacent Scott Fountain adds to the event’s placid atmosphere.

Returning for 2021 are signature elements such as the Heritage Artist Tent and the Mint Artists Guild. The show has always been spread out, so it is easy to practice social distancing. Masks are welcome but not required.

