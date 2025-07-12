Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Berkley Street Art Fest 1.jpeg
Berkley Area Chamber of Commerce
The Berkley Street Art Fest will include the return of the Shop for Good Village, a live DJ, a fun hands-on KidZone complete with a bounce house, an interactive mural experience by professional visual artist Daniel Cascardo and the new Woodward Corner Market.
Berkley Street Art Fest 1.jpeg
Berkley Street Art Fest 2.jpeg
Berkley Street Art Fest
Berkley Street Art Fest
BERKLEY, MICH (WXYZ) — The Berkley Street Art Fest returns Saturday, July 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., along Coolidge Highway, between Catalpa and Beverly.

The popular summer event will once again transform downtown Berkley into a colorful, community-driven celebration of creativity and connection. This year’s event features returning favorites like live chalk art demonstrations, pet adoptions, kids’ activities, food trucks and a new beer garden featuring locally brewed beverages.

The heart of the festival is the chalk art competition. Throughout the day, chalk artists of all ages and skill levels will have the opportunity to transform the street with their colorful and unique designs. Winners will receive cash prizes and gift cards.

To learn more The Berkley Street Art Fest, visit Berkley Street Art Fest | Berkley Chamber.

