The Big Salad shares recipe for Strawberry Vinaigrette

(WXYZ) — Founded in Michigan in 2008, The Big Salad serves freshly prepared signature salads and sandwiches or customers can build their own salad and wraps. If you do the math, between varieties of lettuce, more than 30 toppings and 14 dressings, there are 17 million possible combinations.

The Big Salad has locations in Grosse Pointe, Farmington Hills, Ann Arbor (Uof M Hospital), Detroit (UofD Law School) & Woodhaven. A new location in Farmington is set to open in June. To learn more about The Big Salad, visit thebigsalad.com.

The Big Salad’s Strawberry Vinaigrette

10 - 12 strawberries chopped

2 1/2 oz white vinegar

2 1/2 cold water

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground pepper

3 1/2 oz honey

Blend all ingredients well until dressing is consistent. Dressing needs to sit in a refrigerator overnight to set and pullout the full flavor, stir/shake well before applying to salad. Enjoy!