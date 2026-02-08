Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center serves the Detroit region’s visual arts community

The newest set of unique visual arts exhibitions are now open at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center.<br/>
Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center
BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center is on a mission to connect people of all ages and abilities across Southeast Michigan with visual arts education, exhibitions, and other creative experiences.

The BBAC's 2026 student arts show exhibition is currently underway and runs through March 12. The center is also where you can find unique Valentine’s Day Gift ideas and learn about “Sunday’s at the Center.”

To learn more about The Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center and all it has to offer, visit https://bbartcenter.org/birmingham-bloomfield-art-center/

